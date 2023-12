18.12.2023 BelgradeSerbia Politics / irregular elections results/ unregulated voter lists/ voters from another country Protest in front of the state election commission of pro western opposition.,Image: 830679225, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Credit images as "Profimedia/ IMAGO", Model Release: no