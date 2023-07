Photo Must Be Credited ©Alpha Press 073074 06/05/2023 Tony Blair, Cherie Blair, Gordon Brown, Sarah Brown, David Cameron, Samantha Cameron, Theresa May, Philip May, Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds Johnson, Liz Truss and Hugh O'Leary at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. *** No UK Rights Until 28 Days from Picture Shot Date ***