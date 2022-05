epa03956456 The US Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington, which is involved in aircraft-related typhoon relief operations, is seen in waters off the coast of typhoon-damaged Samar Province, Philippines, 19 November 2013. The death toll from Haiyan's destruction has reached at least 3,976 with 1,598 missing and more than four million displaced according to the national disaster relief agency. More than 18,000 were injured. Haiyan slammed into the eastern Philippines on 08 November with record winds of more than 300 kilometers per hour. A storm surge of up to four metres destroyed more than a million houses. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA