epa10052109 Newly named French Minister of charities, solidarity and community Marlene Schiappa leaves after the first new cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 04 July 2022. The French President reshuffled the cabinet after legislative elections in France were held on 12 and 19 June 2022 to elect the National Assembly. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON