Hamas hostage Andrey Kozlov, 27, is rescued by Israel operation in Gaza on June 8, 2024. He was working security at the Nova music festival when it was attached by Hamas last October. Israeli forces rescued four hostages held by Hamas since October in a raid in Gaza on Saturday, the military said. Israel named the rescued hostages as Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41. They were taken to hospital for medical checks and were in good health, the military said. (IDF Handout via EYEPRESS) Israel Rescues Four Hostages, Including Noa Argamani, from Hamas Stronghold in Gaza - 08 Jun 2024,Image: 880015556, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no