A dormitory destroyed by fire is seen inside the Lhubiriha Secondary School following Saturday's attack on the school in Mpondwe, Uganda Sunday, June 18, 2023, near the border with Congo. Ugandan authorities have recovered the bodies of 41 people including 38 students who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked the school, according to the local mayor.