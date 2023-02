epa10492129 Debris wash ashore following a shipwreck, at a beach near Cutro, Crotone province, southern Italy, 26 February 2023. Italian authorities recovered at least 40 bodies on the beach and in the sea near Crotone, in the southern Italian region of Calabria, after a boat carrying migrants sank in rough seas near the coast, ANSA reported on 26 February. About forty people survived the accident, Italian firefighters added. Authorities fear the death toll will climb as rescuers look for survivors. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE PIPITA