epa08210434 Police and health workers in protective gear stand outside Hong Mei House, a public housing estate, in Hong Kong, China, 11 February 2020. Several dozens residents in 23 households at a Hong Mei House were evacuated in the early hours of 11 February 2020 after two people there were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed 1,018 people and infected over 43,000 worldwide, mostly in China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE