epaselect epa09460617 A visitor walks at sunset among the flags of the commemorative installation 'Waves of Flags' on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, at the Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, USA, 10 September 2021. The display 'Waves of Flags' comprises 2977 American and foreign flags, honoring the lives lost in the terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Pepperdine stages the display every year in September with nearly 3,000 flags at Alumni Park along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT