Atentatele de la 11 septembrie 2001 | Istoric: „Aproape tot ce au făcut oficialii americani în cei 20 de ani scurși de atunci a fost greșit”

epa05532913 (FILE) A file picture dated 13 September 2001 shows a US flag posted in the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York, USA. On 11 September 2001, during a series of coordinated terror attacks using hijacked airplanes, two airplanes were flown into the World Trade Center's twin towers causing the collapse of both towers. A third plane targeted the Pentagon and fourth plane heading towards Washington, DC ultimately crashed into a field. The unprecedented attack claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. EPA/BETH A. KEISER / POOL