Michelle Obama (michelleobama / 09.02.2021): Ive got some big news for you! This is something Ive been working on for a while now, and Im so excited to finally be able to tell you all about it. Allow me to introduce two new friends of mine: Their names are Waffles and Mochi. And on March 16, well be launching a new childrens show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi. Its all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughsand some tips for the kitchen. In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support childrens health as First Ladyand to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young. I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and Im hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world. Thats why as part of the shows commitment to helping families during the pandemic, were working with our partners at @PHAnews to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home. So thats what #WafflesAndMochi is all about. I cant wait for you and your children to join us on our adventures on March 16. Supplied by Instagram.com/face to face