﻿Migrația, problema secolului nostru. 272 de milioane de oameni fug din calea războiului sau a dezastrelor naturale!

epa08694076 Some of the 43 migrants arrive at Arguineguin port, in Gran Canaria, Canary islands, Spain, 24 September 2020. Spanish Salvamento Maritimo rescued 43 Sub-Saharan migrants, among which there were several minors, as they sailed on a small boat at 32 km South of Gran Canaria island. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.