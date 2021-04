epa09130298 Indian holy men or Naga Sadhu along with the other pilgrims perform the rituals as they take the holy dip in Ganga river during the Kumbh Mela royal bath m(Sacred Hindu Pilgrimage) at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India, 12 April 2021. Thousands of pilgrims are gathering and taking holy dip in Kumbh Mela that is a mass Hindu pilgrimage which occurs after every twelve years and rotates among four locations Prayag (Allahabad) at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, Haridwar along the Ganga river, Ujjain along the Kshipra river and Nashik along the Godavari river. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED