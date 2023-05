epa10393967 (FILE) - Jack Ma, co-founder and former executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group attends the Kyiv International Economic Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 November 2019 (reissued 07 January 2023). (FILE) Jack Ma, executive chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Group at the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France, 16 May 2019 (reissued 07 January 2023). Ant Group announced on 07 January 2023 an overhaul of its shareholding structure with ten people now to ''exercise their voting rights independently'' and to no longer act in concert when exercising their voting rights. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO *** Local Caption *** 55610585