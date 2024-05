Opening panel on the topic: "Halfway to Washington DC: Integrating political, technical, and military efforts to strengthen the contribution of cyber to our overall deterrence and defense posture". Here in the picture: Leo Docherty, Minister of State for Europe and North America of the United Kingdom, at the opening of the NATO Cyber Conference at the Foreign Office in Berlin, November 9th, 2023.,Image: 820922119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no