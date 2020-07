Misterul coletelor din China. De ce sute de americani au primit prin poștă pliculețe cu semințe necunoscute și nesolicitate

epa08571285 Handout combination of images released by the Maryland Department of Agriculture showing a packet of seeds and the envelope they arrived in which the department released as part of a warning about the seeds in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, 28 July 2020. Departments of Agriculture and officials in several states have confirmed similar unsolicited packages appearing to have been sent from China are arriving to residents and all have cautioned residents to seal the contents and contact authorities and not to plant the seeds. EPA-EFE/MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES