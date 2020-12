Sinterklaas is going online this year. The home visits have been replaced by online visits as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus in Rotterdam, Netherlands, November 26, 2020. The feast of Sinterklaas celebrates the name day of Saint Nicholas on 6 December. The feast is celebrated annually with the giving of gifts on St. Nicholas’ Eve (5 December) in the Netherlands and on the morning of 6 December, Saint Nicholas Day, in Belgium, Luxembourg and northern France (French Flanders, Lorraine and Artois).,Image: 571670895, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Germany and Netherlands out, Model Release: no