France is to send AMX-10 RC tanks to Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. This is a first for Western-made tanks, the French presidency assured AFP. "The presidents (Volodymyr) Zelensky and (Emmanuel) Macron have asked (...) to make proposals for the month of January to redefine a common agenda" on French military support, explained the Minister of Defence, Sebastien Lecornu, on a trip to Ukraine on 28 December. The delivery deadline was not communicated by the Elysée - FILE - French soldiers, on an AMX 10 RC, simulate an attack on a building in Jeoffrecourt village which is a town of 5000 inhabitants, with tall buildings, commercial areas at the training military camp of Sissonne, during a training session, on november 29, 2012. This training center for urban actions (CENZUB), unique in Europe, has been created to prepare military forces for fighting in towns and villages. France To Deliver Light Battle Tanks To Ukraine, Jeoffrecourt - 04 Jan 2023.