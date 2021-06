epa09295231 (FILE) - A handout photo made available by the British Royal Navy showing the Royal Navy warship HMS Defender off the coast of Scotland, 19 May 2019 (reissued 23 June 2021). The Russian Ministry of Defence on 23 June 2021 announced it Russian bombers had dropped four bombs in front of the British destroyer as warning shots when it crossed into Russian waters in the Black Sea. EPA-EFE/LPhot Ben Shread / BRITISH ROYAL MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES