- Mulino, Russian Federation -20210914- Russian And Belarussian Troops Conduct Major Military Exercises The Russian Federation and Belarus's military carry out their biannual joint strategic exercise (JSE) on training grounds across the two countries and in the Baltic Sea from from 10 to 16 September 2021. In total, up to 200 thousand personnel, about 80 aircraft and helicopters to 760 units of military equipment, including 290 tanks, 240 guns, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, as well as up to 15 ships, and the world's largest hovercraft, the Zubr-Class LCAC, are taking part in the JSE Zapad-2021 exercises. The Russian government has announced that its forces will not all return to their military bases until mid-October. The major drills and an announcement of closer ties between Russia and Belarus have worried Ukrainian government officials, due to their border with both countries and the hostile relations between Ukraine and Russia since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.