A woman looks at a picture of former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada on her mobile phone, who was shot dead by gunmen last night at her house in Kabul on January 15, 2023. Mursal Nabizada had been a member of parliament in the previous Western-backed regime who had turned down the opportunity to flee Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power in August 2021. "Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on January 15.