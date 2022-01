epa09397632 Tourists wearing protective face masks queue at the Louvre museum, near a sign indicating that a vaccinal passport or 'health pass' is required to enter the museum, 05 August 2021. The French government is vying to extend the use of its Vaccinal Passeport, dubbed 'health pass' or 'sanitary pass' (a QR code which proves the bearer has received full vaccination, or been tested negative for Covid in the last 72 hours) to cultural place, transport, restaurants among other places, after Covid-19 infections soared due to the more infectious Delta variant. The national enforcement of the Vaccinal passport is expected on 09 August, pending validation from the constitutional council. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON