epa07948690 Visitors queue outside the Louvre Museum Pyramid to enter the exhibition of the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo Da Vinci in Paris, France, 25 October 2019. The exhibition running from 24 October 2019 to 24 February 2019 marks the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci's death. Da Vinci - according to historic records - died 02 May 1519 at the age of 67 in Amboise in the then Kingdom of France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON