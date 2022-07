epa09278524 The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12, takes off from the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, near Jiuquan, China, 17 June 2021. China launched the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft carrying three crew members Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming to the orbiting Tianhe core module for a three-month mission on 17 June. The mission is China's first manned spaceflight in almost five years. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY