29.08.2022 In this handout video grab released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Ukrainian citizens Bogdan Tsyganenko and Natalya Vovk, suspected in the case of the assasination of journalist Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, drive a Mini Cooper with Kazakh plates, along the Leninsky avenue in Moscow, Russia. FSB said on August 22 the crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services. Dugina died when an explosive planted in her car went off as she was driving on August 20 on the outskirts of Moscow.