AUKLAND, March 23, 2020 A medical worker talks with people waiting for tests at a newly built mobile testing station in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country will shut down in response to the community transmission of COVID-19 in two days. . Ardern announced the country would adopt the most severe response, level four of New Zealand's COVID-19 response system, in 48 hours. (Photo by Li QiaoqiaoXinhua) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)