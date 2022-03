New York Times: Putin vrea o ciocnire a civilizațiilor. Intră Occidentul în acest joc?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 25, 2022: Ukrainian people and their supporters demonstrate outside Downing Street calling for the West to implement strong sanctions against Russia including ban on energy trade, exclusion from Swift payment network as well as more widespread sanctions targeting individuals and businesses associated with Kremlin after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military invasion into the Ukrainian territory on February 25, 2022 in London, England. Protest Against Russian Invasion Of Ukraine In London, United Kingdom - 25 Feb 2022,Image: 665002697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia