Romanian farmers slowly drive their tractors on the road to Bucharest in Afumati village during protests on January 16, 2024. All over Romania around 4,500 truck drivers and farmers slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts. Past days, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily blocking the northeastern border with Ukraine. The truck drivers are complaining over high insurance and tax rates and long waiting times at the borders. At the same time, the farmers are seeking speedier payment of subsidies and compensation for those affected by drought or by disruptions caused by the import of Ukrainian cereals.