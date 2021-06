View of the exhaust towers from the coal-fired power plant CET South belonging to the Power Plant Commercial Company Bucharest (ELCEN Bucuresti), in Bucharest, Romania, 27 April 2020 (issued 28 April 2020). The ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has substantially influenced the energy sector in Romania, as industrial activity has decreased significantly since the middle of March, while residential energy consumption has remained practically constant. EPA-EFE/,Image: 515702542, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no