(210801) -- AUCKLAND, Aug. 1, 2021 (Xinhua) -- People wait to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vodafone Events Center, south of Auckland, New Zealand, July 31, 2021. New Zealand has started mass vaccination in Manukau, south of Auckland, with the aim of jabbing more than 5,000 people each day.,Image: 624660166, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia