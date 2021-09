epa06271072 Afghan school girls attend a class at their school in Kabul, Afghanistan, 17 October 2017. According to a report released by the Human Rights Watch on 17 October, Afghan government and international donor efforts since 2001 to educate girls have significantly faltered in recent years. According to the Ministry of Education, 39 per cent of the 9.2 million students in the country are girls. However, three to five million children, mostly girls, are still unable to attend schools. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID