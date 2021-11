IMAGINEA ZILEI: Președintele Cehiei, bolnav de COVID, a stat într-o cabină de plexiglas la depunerea jurământului de către noul premier

epa09608467 Czech President Milos Zeman (R) appoints leader of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) Petr Fiala (L) as Czech Prime Minister at the Lany chateau, near Prague, Czech Republic, 28 November 2021. Czech President Zeman, who was discharged a day earlier from hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, during the appointment was separated with a transparent wall and all participants wore face masks. EPA-EFE/VONDROUS ROMAN / POOL