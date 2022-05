epaselect epa09819072 A man looks at a destroyed building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, 09 March 2022 (made available on 12 March). Civilian infrastructure has been hit by Russian air strikes. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/NATALIIA DUBROVSKA