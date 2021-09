„Nu doreau mila lor, voiau doar să fie normali”. Drama copiilor care și-au pierdut părinții pe 11 septembrie 2001

epa02910051 Katrina Marino (2nd R) stands with her children Kristin, 13 (L), and Tyler, 11 (R), at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center September 11, 2011, in New York. Marino lost her husband Kenny, a New York City firefighter, on 9/11. EPA/JUSTIN LANE / POOL