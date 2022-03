TENGXIAN, March 22, 2022 -- Photo taken with a mobile phone shows rescuers searching for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 22, 2022. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to retrieve the black boxes of a passenger plane that crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Monday afternoon, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Tuesday night. The passenger plane with 132 people aboard crashed on Monday afternoon, the regional emergency management department said. The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou at 2:38 p.m., causing a mountain fire, according to the department. The airline said the cause of the accident will be fully investigated.,Image: 672326587, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia