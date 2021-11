epa09525764 Romanian hospital staff wearing full protective suits prepare for the noon inspection reception of all hospitalized patients at the Covid-19 section of National Institute of Pneumology 'Marius Nasta', in Bucharest, Romania, 15 October 2021. Romania registered on 15 October 365 coronavirus related deaths, the highest number of daily deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. About 18,000 patients are hospitalized, of which 1,729 in intensive care units, in the entire country. Romanian health authorities are overwhelmed by the outbreak of the fourth wave, as the number of infected people with SARS-CoV-2 are rising from one day to another. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT