epa08274502 Italian healthcare staff of the infectious diseases department of the Padova Hospital wear protective suits and face masks as they swab people waiting in line in front of a Civil Protection tent due to the Covid 19 Coronavirus outbreak in Padua, Italy, 06 March 2020. The number of Coronavirus cases in Italy, the center of Europe's COVID-19 outbreak, was 3,858 cases by 06 March with the death toll of 148 people while 414 people have recovered since the outbreak. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA