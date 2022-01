29 December 2021, Lower Saxony, Emmerthal: Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Grohnde nuclear power plant. After around 36 years, the nuclear power plant in the Weserbergland region near Hamelin will finally be taken off the grid on 31 December 2021. The operator Preussenelektra expects the subsequent nuclear dismantling to take 10 to 15 years. Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa