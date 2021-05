epa09029445 Newborn babies are kept in a nursery at the Rezaei Maternity hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, 22 February 2021. Rezaei hospital is funded by the overseas Afghan community from Germany as well as UNICEF. The hospital is dedicated to obstetrics, employing 80 doctors, 45 nannies and 8 nurses. Around 80 women give birth daily at the hospital. This hospital is equipped with advanced facilities. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE