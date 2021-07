Serval (Felis serval) licking its lips. The serval is a mid-sized carnivorous wildcat. It has long legs, standing at 60 centimetres to the shoulder and reaches roughly 1 metre in length. Males, the larger of the sexes weigh around 12 kilograms. It inhabits savannah, plains and woodland in sub- Saharan and some parts of Northern Africa. It is able to swim and is always found near water. The serval is solitary and mainly nocturnal. The majority of its diet consists of rodents, which its large ears can hear moving underground. It also hunts reptiles, insects and birds. It will prey on birds as they take off, jumping up to 2 metres into the air to catch them. Photographed at the Masai Mara Game Reserve, Kenya, Africa.,Image: 103091627, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia