epa09655486 Medical workers give nucleic acid tests to people in a closed community in Xiian city, China's Shaanxi Province, China, 23 December 2021. All districts, villages, and communities, in China's Xiian city are closed from 23 December until further notice due to rising cases of Covid-19. The statement was issued after 127 people tested positive in the second round of nucleic acid testing. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT