epa09546190 (FILE) - A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, at center, flanked by two Model Y vehicles that are used by a Tesla dealership as test-drive vehicles, are seen parked in a garage in Washington, DC, USA, 08 February 2021 (reissued 26 October 2021). Tesla's market value rose past 1 trillion US dollar on 25 October, after US rental car company Hertz agreed to purchase 100,000 Tesla Model 3 automobiles. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS