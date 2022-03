Oficialii locali au spus că teatrul era folosit de sute de civili pentru adăpost, înainte de a fi bombardat astăzi de forțele ruse.

The bombed theatre in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were reportedly sheltering, had the word „children” written in Russian in large letters at its front and rear – according to this satellite image published by @Maxar and @BBCNews https://t.co/FLwS9QKFTx pic.twitter.com/BCna4pyOVf