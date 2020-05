Ferrari Press Agency Georgia 1 Ref 11342 24/01/27 See Ferrari text Picture must credit: Victoria’s Secret The stunning model daughter of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger shows off her stunning curves in a sexy new ad for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.The 28-year-old blond, whose mother is Texan Jerry Hall, is shown striding into a deserted motel after hitching through the American West.Once in her, the London-born beauty room she digs out a range of skimpy outfits from her suitcase and tries them out.They include a yellow-trimmed sheer bra and panties set, anther set in black with matching stockings, a white bodice, and a fiery red bra.The underwear is part of a special Spring Summer 2020 collection called For Love and Lemons. OPS: Georgia May Jagger in the For Love and Lemons ad for Victoria's Secret Picture supplied by Ferrari