epa09075635 Carabinieri patrol the streets close Venezia square and Corso street during the last weekend before the new measures against the Covid-19 pandemic come into force, in downtown Rome, Italy, 15 March 2021. New restrictions came into effect from midnight 15 March as most of Italy will be a red zone in Italy's tier system due to a sharp rise in numbers of infections with the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI