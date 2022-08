epa10108817 Participants compete next to the Scex Rouge glacier approaching the finish line of the Glacier 3000 run above the alpine resort of Les Diablerets, Switzerland, 06 August 2022. The 26.2km course starts at 1,050m above sea level in the village of Gstaad reaching a final altitude of 2,950m on the 'Glacier 3000' for a total elevation gain of 2,015m along the course. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX