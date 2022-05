Carrying out a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. The situation in Mariupol. Soldiers of the volunteer battalion "Akhmat" on the territory of the Mariupol Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, where the firing position of Ukrainian troops was previously located. 17.04.2022 Ukraine, Donetsk region, Mariupol,Image: 684076100, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights Except Russian Federation, Switzerland and Liechtenstein ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia