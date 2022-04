epa09887994 Flood waters remain in low lying areas of the city days after the worst flooding in 60 years hit Durban, South Africa, 13 April 2022. At least 250 people have died as a result of heavy flooding in the Eastern Coastal area. Key roads in the area have been damaged and mudslides destroyed houses. The South African National Defense Force have been called in to assist as President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area on 13 April. EPA-EFE/STR