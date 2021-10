„Să trăiești în peșteră, asta nu e viață”. Drama oamenilor care au fugit din calea talibanilor, ajunși la limita degradării umane

epa00805144 Pakistani Army soldiers clear the rubble to make way into the cave in the mountains of Kohlu district of restive Balochistan province, Wednesday 30 August 2006 where Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti was killed Saturday when the cave where he and his commanders were holed up collapsed during an exchange of heavy fire with the paramilitary forces in the Kohlu district bordering Iran and Afghanistan. Akbar Bugti was seen as the kingpin in a growing Baloch nationalist insurgency, and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf had refused to bow to demands for greater provincial autonomy. EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED