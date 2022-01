Oficiali din China, arestați pentru că au ascuns bilanțul real al deceselor în urma inundațiilor puternice din iulie

epa09356178 People walk in the flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). Heavy floods in Central China killed 12 in Zhengzhou city due to the rainfall yesterday, 20 July 2021, according to official Chinese media. Over 144,660 people have been affected by heavy rains in Henan Province since July 16, and over 10,000 had to be relocated, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Tuesday. EPA-EFE/FEATURECHINA CHINA OUT